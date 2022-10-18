Nikolai Blackman wins Maracas Open Water 5k

Marlins Aquatics’ Nickolai Blackman holds the winner’s trophy after completing the Subway Open Water Classic 5,000m swim in 1:11:36, on Sunday, at Maracas Bay. - ANGELO MARCELLE

MARLINS Aquatics’ Nikoli Blackman splashed to victory in the 2022 Subway Maracas Open Water Swim main event at the popular beach in north Trinidad on Sunday.

Blackman, 17, completed the men’s open 5,000m distance in one hour 11 minutes and 36 seconds (1:11.36). This was Blackman’s first year competing in the longest distance.

At the last edition in 2018, he proved a worthy contender by winning the 3,000m open in 44 minutes and four seconds.

Splashing to silver this year was Blackman’s club-mate Zachary Anthony, who stopped the clock on 1:12.27. Barracudas’ Liam Carrington earned bronze in 1:17.23.

Rounding off the top five were Atlantis Aquatics’ Riquelio Joseph (1:17.29) and another Marlins swimmer, Josiah Changar (1:17.39).

In the 1,000m adult division, Unattached 18-year-old swimmer Isaac Tuberoso (16:52) topped the field ahead of Point Fortin Aqua Darts’ Sheni St Hillaire (18:06) and TNT Aquatics’ 53-year-old veteran Arian Mike (18:40) respectively.

And in the 1,000m youth, Tidal Wave’s Zion Applewhite, 12, placed first in 19:47. Another 12-year old, Marlins’ Josiah Alexander came in second while nine-year-old Micah Alexander of Eagles Aquatics was third in 20:40.