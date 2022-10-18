NDATT holds AGM in November

The National Drama Association of Trinidad and Tobago (NDATT) will hold its AGM on November 16 at 6 pm at the Helen May Johnstone Room, Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s.

Only financial members of NDATT will be eligible to attend the AGM.

NDATT said in a media release that the current executive had decided between 2020 and 2022 to extend the waiver of subscription fees until September 30, 2022. This decision was made as NDATT understood that many current and potential members continued to face difficulty in paying the subscription due to the continued financial impact of covid19. This waiver applied to new applicants, as well as renewing members, the release said.

Membership allows practitioners to benefit from opportunities accessible to members of arts associations.

In its monthly statutory meeting, the executive committee unanimously agreed that payment of membership fees would resume as of the beginning of the 2022-2023 financial year, which started on October 1.

NDATT membership comprises students, individuals and companies/groups. The subscription fees are: company/group $100, individual $25, student $10.

Anyone interested in renewing or joining NDATT can visit its website https://iamndatt.org.tt/national-drama-association-of-tt-application-form/.

For more info visit: https://iamndatt.org.tt/, e-mail nationaldramatnt@gmail.com, or call/message (868) 351-6293.