Montrose residents relieved as brothel raided

File photo

Since 2019, residents of Eric Street, West, Montrose, Chaguanas, complained of loud music and strangers parking near their homes and businessplaces because of a brothel in the area.

They said though they made reports to the police, there were no arrests until a raid on the house early on Tuesday morning.

Police said members of the Counter-Trafficking Unit, Financial Investigations Bureau and the Central Division Task Force visited the building at around 5 am and detained eight Latin women, two Latin girls, a Jamaican woman and a Trinidadian woman.

They also arrested six Trinidadian men and a Latin man.

Police at the scene said several of the people held were minors.

The brothel is in a residential area with small businesses nearby.

Newsday visited at around midday on Tuesday as police continued their search of the building and led those detained aboard a mini-bus, which was escorted by marked and unmarked police vehicles.

Speaking with Newsday, one resident who asked not to be named said the owners of the brothel made no attempt to conceal the nature of the activities there, as residents were kept awake by loud music, raucous laughter and half-naked women.

"They didn't have it on the low or try to be discreet in any way. They were very open about it. There would be a lot of loud music on Friday and Saturday nights. Sometimes we would look out our window and see half-naked women near their wall out there."

Another resident said taxi drivers in the area also knew about the brothel and reported it to the police.

"The police have come there from time to time. The last time they went there they seized a gun, but this is the first time I am seeing people actually get arrested."

The residents said they were relieved by the raid, and they hoped those responsible for masterminding the operation of the brothel would also be arrested.

Newsday tried to speak with two women who residents said lived at the building but they declined to comment.