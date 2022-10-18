Man shot dead near Port of Spain tyre shop

A Port of Spain man was gunned down at the corner of Laventille Road and Piccadilly Street on Monday afternoon.

Police said Ashton Agard, 26, was standing near a tyre shop at the corner at around 4.20 pm when a gunman wearing a bandana over his face approached and shot him several times.

The gunman ran away as passers-by called the police.

Officers from the Inter Agency Task Force who were on patrol in the area visited the scene with a district medical officer, who declared Agard dead.

Police said several spent shells were found.

Officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I are continuing enquiries.