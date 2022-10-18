Man gunned down in Diego Martin

Stock photo

A 23-year-old man was shot dead near his home on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Shaquille Alexander was standing at Upper Cemetery Street, Covigne Road, Diego Martin, at around 12.05 pm when a gold Nissan Tiida approached him and men inside shot him.

One of Alexander's relatives who was in a house nearby heard the gunshots and saw him bleeding on the street as the car drove off.

Four Roads police visited with a district medical officer who declared Alexander dead.

Investigators described Alexander as a "priority offender" who was affiliated with a local dancehall artiste.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I are continuing enquiries.