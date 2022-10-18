JSC: Public servants were productive working from home

Independent Senator Paul Richards, chairman of the Parliament's Joint Select Committee on Social Services and Public Administration.

MOST workers in the public service were happy to work from home, and productivity online during pandemic lockdowns generally matched that of office-based staff, said a recent report by Parliament's Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Social Services and Public Administration chaired by Independent Senator Paul Richards.

"According to the Ministry of Public Administration (MPA), the view that there is low productivity and poor service delivery in the Public Service has not been substantiated by data," the JSC report said, referring to the work-from-home (WFH) period.

However, there is not yet any WFH policy for the public service, nor any labour laws to regulate this activity. A survey of 66 managers in the public service, municipal corporations, and Tobago House of Assembly (THA) got 58 responses. Most managers – 60 per cent – said most employees who worked from home had done so "just as effectively" as at their workplace. Some 34 per cent said employees worked from home less effectively."Five per cent of respondents indicated that most employees who worked from home did so more effectively than when they worked from their assigned place of work."

Results were less clear-cut as to how WFH practices had affected worker productivity, with fewer managers saying it had remained the same, but more saying it had improved. The same rate of pessimism existed for WFH productivity as for worker effectiveness, that is, 34 per cent.

Some 46 per cent of managers said productivity remained the same, while ten per cent said it had increased. Some 34 per cent indicated a decrease, while nine per cent were uncertain. The JSC opined, "It was encouraging to note that the majority of state bodies reported that their employees were able to work just as effectively at home as they did in the office".

The JSC said the findings suggest a significant potential to standardise WFH arrangements in the public sector within an apt regulatory framework.

"In light of the finding that the majority of state entities surveyed reported that employees were able to work just as effectively from home, the Chief Personnel Officer/ Personnel Department should provide an update to the Parliament on its reclassification exercise, inclusive of its assessment of public-sector jobs that can be done from home."

The report said, last year the Ministry of Planning and Development was given $300,000 to develop a WFH policy for the Public Service."A survey of 1,068 public-sector employees representing ten MDAs conducted by the Ministry of Planning and Development indicated that 853 (82 per cent) of them were able to work from home." MDAs refer to ministries, departments and agencies in the public sector.

The report gave figures showing most respondents, 69 per cent, were under 44 and so likely to be familiar with online technology and so have access to the survey. These were 38 per cent aged 25-34 and 32 per cent aged 35-44.

Overwhelmingly, most staff said they liked working from home – 59 per cent being very comfortable, 19 per cent comfortable, and 12 per cent fairly comfortable. Seven per cent were neutral and three per cent were not comfortable working from home.

Some 91 per cent said they wanted to continue working from home. Nine per cent did not.

The report said WFH "allows for more productivity, flexibility and reduced transportation cost; projects will be delivered on time; and less time spent in traffic.

"Some of the reasons for not wanting to continue to work from home include getting more done at the office, preferring to separate work life from home life, social isolation, and distractions."

The report said while most staff wanted to work from home, there was a need to look into reasons for not wanting to work from home and offer assistance or solutions where practicable.

Some 87 per cent of staff had facilities to enable them to work from home; 13 per cent said they did not.

The JSC said, "The Personnel Department will be responsible for any adjustment made to terms and conditions of employment related to any WFH policy implemented and indicated that majority unions will need to be consulted should any changes need to be made to terms and conditions of employment."

The department is now evaluating 1,621 jobs in the public service, the report added. Some 35 per cent of these jobs can be done remotely, the JSC said, while 36 per cent were considered to be hybrid and done partially from home.

"Based on ILO guidelines, when employees are working from home, the home space becomes an extension of the work space.

"There is currently no case law in TT to govern employer responsibility when employees work from home. However, there is precedent established in other jurisdictions."