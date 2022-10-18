Human arm found in Cunupia stream

CRIME SCENE: In a shallow stream, hidden by the tall grasses off this lonely road in Cunupia, police found bags containing human body parts. Photo by Shane Superville

Police said a human arm was found on Tuesday afternoon, in the same general area as the dismembered remains of two men found in a shallow stream in Cunupia on Monday afternoon.

A man picking flowers for prayers stumbled across a severed left leg under a piece of sponge foam on Monday, off Gillies Road, Mon Plaisir Road.

Cunupia police and homicide investigators found more body parts, including two severed heads, two torsos and entrails in a garbage bag nearby.

Investigators also found another human leg about 100 feet north of the stream.

Police confirmed that members of the police Air Support Unit found an arm further north along the stream on Tuesday afternoon.

More as this becomes available.