Happy Divali, TT

- SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Brothers and sisters, I wish your Divali is bright. I wish you joy and good health. May the festival bring you peace and prosperity.

Light always triumphs over darkness. Let peace transcend TT. Let the spirit of light illuminate our country. Let the lights of Divali lead us together on the path of peace and harmony.

I wish my country a very happy, holy Divali.

Light a deya in your heart and keep it burning eternally, TT.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town