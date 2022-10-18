N Touch
Final round of SSFL prelim matches kick off

In this Sep 26 photo, Naparima College's Nathaniel O'Garro skips over a challenge from a Speyside High School player at the Secondary Schools Football league match at Lewis Street, San Fernando. - Lincoln Holder
ALL four Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premiership semi-finalists play their final round of preliminary matches on Tuesday from 3.30pm.

After six of seven matches, joint Group A leaders St Benedict’s College (16 points) face sixth-ranked Pleasantville at a venue yet to be announced. The La Romaine Lions are unbeaten, having recorded five wins and one draw thus far.

St Benedict’s will hope to end the campaign on a high ahead of Friday’s semi-final.

Similarly, league newcomers Fatima College travel to Diego Martin for their final prelim bout against St Anthony’s College. Fatima are tied at the top on points, win/loss record and goal difference with St Benedict’s.

The results from their Tuesday matches, hopefully, should determine who heads into the semis as group winner and runner-up.

In Group B, top-of-the-table San Juan North take on second-ranked Presentation College San Fernando as both schools wind down preparations ahead of the semi-final.

They are also unbeaten in the league and Tuesday’s results will determine who progresses on and leader and runner-up.

This match was initially set to kick off on Saturday but was postponed because of a medical issue from the southerners.

Additionally, defeated 2019 champions and third-placed Group A team Naparima College end their SSFL campaign against seventh-place Carapichaima East.

Fifth-placed Speyside High also travel to relegated St Augustine Secondary for their final match.

On Friday, the winner of Group A will meet Group B’s runner-up while the Group B winner plays the second-ranked team in Group A.

The final kicks off on Tuesday at Hasely Crawford or Ato Boldon Stadium.

