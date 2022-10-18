Errol Fabien out of hospital, ready to ‘rock 'n' roll’

Errol Fabien. File photo/Sureash Cholai

Comedian and television and radio presenter Errol Fabien is “ready to rock and roll” after a motorbike accident on October 3. He was hospitalised at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) for some days afterwards.

He was discharged on October 7.

Fabien shared the news of the accident in a video on Facebook.

Although he appeared groggy at the time, he was in high spirits, and thanked people who helped him to the hospital and the “amazing health system.”

Newsday reported, “In the video, Fabien is seen in a hospital bed, with bandages around his torso and his left arm in a cast and sling. He said in spite of his appearance, he expects to be released ‘within a day or so.”

In a phone interview on Tuesday, Fabien said his first clinic visit was that day.

He added that he was now moving into the physiotherapy phase of his recovery, and his cuts and bruises were healing well.

“It was my dislocated (left) shoulder that the doctors were most concerned with, and they gave me a very favourable feedback from my clinic visit. My next clinic visit will be on December 1,” he said.

He also suffered cuts and bruises to his feet, elbows and arms.