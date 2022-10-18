EMA: THA projects starting without environmental clearance

Secretary of Infrastructure Trevor James

The Environmental Management Authority (EMA) has expressed concern that several infrastructural works are being undertaken by the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) without the requisite Certificates of Environmental Clearance (CEC).

EMA managing director Hayden Romano told Newsday on Tuesday that projects at Rockly Bay and a road development are two areas of concern.

During the THA's Mandate Monday conference, THA Secretary of Infrastructure Trevor James outlined several projects started by his division as well as his immediate plans.

In a media release on Tuesday, the EMA reminded the public "that the CEC process is a mandatory requirement by law to assess the potential impacts of proposed activities on human health and the environment. This assessment allows for the implementation of mitigation measures to minimise negative impacts."

Section 35 (2) of the Environmental Management Act states, "No person shall proceed with any activity which the minister has designated as requiring a certificate unless such a person applies for and receives a certificate from the authority." The CEC (designated activities) Order (as amended) lists 44 designated activities that require a CEC. This is available on the EMA website www.ema.co.tt.

The EMA said it is conducting investigations into these infrastructural works.

