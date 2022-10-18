Disturbing the peace

THE EDITOR: I live on the eastern foothills of the Diego Martin valley across from Diamond Vale, which, like most surrounding areas, are residential.

It’s now 5 am on Sunday and the peace and quiet of the valley are being disturbed by someone or some establishment playing what can only be described as “noise” – and at a volume that would wake up the dead. This noise is reverberating across the valley.

Why should this uncaring individual or establishment be allowed to inconvenience the greater Diego Martin population? It is impossible that this loud music is not being heard by the authorities with the power to put a stop to it.

Why must we continue to tolerate this disregard for society?

My heart goes out to the immediate residents in the area as I can only imagine that complaints have been made that fell on deaf ears.

No rational thinking person can appreciate what is a flagrant abuse to their right to enjoy the peace and quiet of the early morning, especially a Sunday morning.

Hopefully the authorities will hear this plea, investigate and put a stop to any further occurrences. But in this not-a-real-place island such action is doubtful.

Who knows, maybe the same authority I am appealing to is part of the disturbance.

RICHARD TRESTRAIL

via e-mail