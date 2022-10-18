Calypso Girls win two-in-a-row in Netball W/Cup qualifiers

TRINIDAD and Tobago registered their second straight win in the Americas Netball World Cup qualifiers on Sunday, with a 63-25 thrashing of St Lucia at the National Indoor Sports Centre, Kingston, Jamaica.

TT led 17-7 at the end of the first quarter, 33-16 at the half-time interval and 48-19 entering the final quarter.

Goal-shoot Afeisha Noel led the way with 36 goals from 44 attempts, and she got useful support from Tiana Dillon (11 from 13), Joelisa Cooper (eight from nine) and Cheynelle Dolland (seven from nine).

Earlier on Sunday, TT cruised past Antigua/Barbuda 55-24.

Nine teams – TT, hosts Jamaica, Antigua/Barbuda, Barbados, Cayman Islands, Grenada, St Lucia, St Vincent/Grenadines and the United States are involved in the round-robin qualification format, with two teams advancing to the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.

However, Jamaica have already qualified based on their current world ranking.

TT were due to play their third match in the qualifiers on Monday, against St Vincent/Grenadines. On Tuesday, they are scheduled to face Grenada.