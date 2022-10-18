A legend of the festival of lights

THE EDITOR: According to Hindu scripture, the word Diwali or Divali originates from the Sanskrit word deepawali, with deep translated to be light and avali translated to mean a row. Therefore, deepawali is translated to be a row of lights.

Although there are various legends featuring different characters attributed as being the inspiration for the widely popular Divali festival, they all share the common theme of the victory of good over evil and therefore light over darkness.

There are three legends in particular that are found to be most common among those who celebrate the festival.

The most well known legend accepted as the origin for the Divali celebration is rooted in the great Hindu epic, the Ramayana.

In this legend, the king Dasharatha exiles his son Rama, the prince of Ayodhya, to live in the forest for 14 years. Rama accepts this and, along with his wife Sita and brother Lakshmana, goes to live in the wilderness.

During this period Sita is kidnapped by Ravana, the demon king of Lanka, and she is taken away to his kingdom. Rama fights and kills Ravana, rescues Sita and returns to Ayodhya following his 14-year exile. The people of Ayodhya are so overjoyed to hear of his return that they light their houses with deyas and litter the city with decorations.

People who believe this particular legend as the origin for the festival of Divali celebrate it as the homecoming of Lord Rama.

While in today's world we may not be required to challenge physical demons, there are other ways we can overcome evil and spread light over darkness.

Some simple but effective deeds can be by giving compliments, saying kind words, showing gratitude, doing an act of service for someone, being respectful, noticing good things that others do, and giving your time to someone.

On behalf of my family and myself, Shubh Divali and may health, wealth, knowledge and prosperity flow into your lives unconditionally.

NIGEL SEENATHSINGH

San Fernando