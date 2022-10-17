USA's Jonny Brown wins 2022 Tobago Int'l Cycling Classic

USA cyclist Jonny Brown (R) of Miami Blazers, won the Tour of Tobago, on Sunday, at the 2022 Tobago International Cycling Classic. - Tobago International Cycling Classic

AMERICAN road cyclist Jonny Brown was crowned overall winner of the 2022 Tobago International Cycling Classic (TICC) after pedalling to victory in the third and final stage at Milford Road Esplanade, Scarborough, on Sunday.

Brown, who opened his debut TICC campaign with a stage one win on Saturday, braved the elements and conquered the challenging 120km island-wide circuit in four hours, 27 minutes and 01.30 seconds (4:27:01.30).

Two-time classic winner and Colombian Oscar Pachon (Raiders) rode well to complete the winding, hilly course in second place in 4:30:55.67. Pachon last won the tour in 2018 and will have to wait another year to chase a historic third win.

TT’s retired road cycling legend Emile Abraham is the only cyclist to have won the TICC three times. Abraham did compete this year in the division one and masters 40+ but was unable to complete the final stage.

Coming in third was Pachon’s countryman Mateo Garcia of Team Foundation. He clocked 4:36:35.16.

Miami Blazers’ Joshua Kelly (Barbados) and Mason Schofield (US) rounded off the top five finishers. Kelyy stopped the clock at 4:40:41.76 while Schofield was timed at 4:40:42.04.

“I’ve raced all round the world and this is, by far, one of the hardest courses I have ever done. I stayed in my zone all day.

“Up the climbs, they (opponents) were pushing a little bit harder than me but I just stayed controlled and once we hit the highway back into the city, I was going much faster. It was hot. I was trying to stay cool all day.

“We just had to stay consistent. Without them (teammates), no overall victory is possible. I dedicate this win to my wife and daughter.”

Brown’s last stage win also earned him the overall title with 62 points. Victory in both the first and last stages saw him capture 25 points each, and just 12 points, in the second race on Saturday. Pachon was again second with 59pts while Garcia held on to third, on 58pts.

The first TT division one cyclist to complete the final stage was U23 rider Enrique De Comarmond (Team Pharmaco) in 5:11:05.49. He placed tenth.

The three other TT riders were Raiders’ duo Liam Trepte (5:22:34.32) and Benjamin Mouttet (5:28:26.78) and Evolution Cycling Academy’s Tariq Woods (5:55:58.03). They finished 15th, 16th and 17th respectively.

Pedalling to gold in the overall division one masters 40+ was Miami Blazers’ Phillip Clarke (71pts), followed by Team Pharmaco’s Abraham (50pts) and Fast Talk Labs’ Trevor Connor (44pts) respectively.

De Comarmond (71pts) topped the division one U23 with his club-mate Marcus Brunner (63pts) in second and Woods (58pts) in third.

In division two, Venezuelan Josias Valasquez (Team Pharmaco) was crowned overall champion while TT’s Kirston George (Heatwave) and Guyana’s Andre Greene (Rigtech Sonics) completed the top three in that order.

Stage three for division two riders comprised a 30km circuit which saw Velasquez win in 1:33:18.522. Pedalling to silver was Green (1:34:59.460) while TT junior and Raiders representative Jadien Neaves snagged bronze (1:3459.759).

Division One Special Prizes

Top Local Rider: Enrique De Comarmond

Top Team: Miami Blazers

Top Young Rider: Enrique De Comarmond

Top Sprinter: Oscar Pachon