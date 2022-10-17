Tobago Jazz Experience returns in 2023

Legendary R&B singer Toni Braxton on stage on the final night of Tobago Jazz Experience 2019 at Pigeon Point Heritage Park. FILE PHOTO -

THE Tobago Jazz Experience is on for April 2023.

At the Tobago House of Assembly's Monday Mandate virtual press briefing, Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Secretary Tashia Burris said the festival's headline acts will be announced in November.

Owing to covid19 restrictions on large gatherings and outdoor events, the THA cancelled the festival in 2021.

In 2022 Chief Secretary Farley Augustine decided not to host the festival because of the inability to ensure suitable planning.

At a press conference in April, Augustine explained, “Time does not permit for it, for what we have had in the past, and if it is we can’t keep the quality of shows above what we experienced in the past, then we should not have it. That’s a simple position.”

This move is part of six key developmental programmes for 2023.

In addition to the return of the music festival, Burris said the assembly is working to have Caribbean Airlines fly two new routes to Tobago in the first half of 2023.

After a three-year hiatus, the Tobago Dragon Boat Festival will also return to the Pigeon Point Heritage Park.

There are also plans in the pipeline for an international food and wine festival.

She also spoke of plans to increase community tourism.

Legendary R&B singer Toni Braxton and crooner Michael Bolton were the headline acts at the last Tobago Jazz Experience.