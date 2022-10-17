THA to spend $17.5m for inaugural carnival

THA Secretary of Tourism and Culture Tashia Burris. File photo/David Reid

THA Secretary of Tourism Tashia Burris said the Executive Council has approved $17.5 million for the island's inaugural carnival.

Burris announced the budget on Monday, less than two weeks before the official carnival activities get under way, from October 28-30.

"We're actually hoping to spend less, because we have a number of sponsors who have come on board to support the carnival in its first year...Our spend is really targeted to marketing and ensuring this is the safest carnival," she said.

She said 200 additional police officers will be on the ground to ensure everyone's safety.

She warned that any person who has plans of engaging in illegal activities to think twice.

"We put the safety and security of our locals and visitors at the forefront, and obviously building out the infrastructure that is necessary so people can have an epic time."