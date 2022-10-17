PNM marks legacy of George Chambers

George Chambers, the second Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago served between the period of 1981-1987. - File photo/ T&T News Centre Ltd

The People’s National Movement (PNM) is to mark the life and legacy of late prime minister George Chambers, who died 25 years ago on November 4.

The party is planning a series of events, led by Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, including a youth essay/poetry competition, as well as an art competition, from October 17-30.

An exhibition will also be hosted at the National Library from November 4-18.

In a media release, the party encouraged the national community, especially young people, to participate in the upcoming events, in his honour.

Chambers (1928-1997) was TT's second prime minister after Dr Eric Williams, and led the party to a general election victory in 1981. The release said he was known for "his courage, patriotism, boldness...and undisputed love for TT."