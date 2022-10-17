Panday: Patriotic Front will bring hope to Trinidad and Tobago

Mickela Panday, leader of the Patriotic Front.

PATRIOTIC Front political leader Mickela Panday said the recent budget debate in the House of Representatives and the Senate showed to the population that neither the Government nor the Opposition is able to address the serious issues facing Trinidad and Tobago today.

The House passed the budget on October 11. The Senate passed the budget on October 14.

In a video posted on social media, Panday said the public was hoping to get a sense of hope from the budget as well as the ensuing debate, that their parliamentary representatives were serious about solving the problems which are affecting them.

She lamented that all the public got from the PNM and UNC after two weeks of parliamentary deliberations on the budget were "ill-timed anecdotes, failed attempts to be comical, and the usual mudslinging."

Panday claimed the budget sought to create the impression that TT was not affected by the covid19 pandemic over the last two years and it was "back to business as usual."

She said the pandemic is a reality as are the lives and livelihoods affected by it.

Despite the hardships suffered by many people before and during the pandemic, Panday said, "The Government and Opposition seem devoid of any new ideas to move the country forward."

Regardless of its human talent or natural resources, Panday said, "Without a new vision, we will be left behind."

She added that the population needs to decide when enough is enough.

"In 2025, the Patriotic Front will be contesting the general election."

Panday said the party will share its vision for the creation of a safe and knowledgeable society where there will be equal opportunity and economic prosperity for all.