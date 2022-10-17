Ministry, Catholic Board offer support to Jamal's schoolmates

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly. - FILE PHOTO/JEFF K MAYERS

THE Education Ministry and the Catholic School Board are to provide counselling and comfort to students of the Carapichaima RC Primary School, after one of them was killed over the weekend.

Jamal Modeste, nine, was shot in the back in a drive-by shooting at the African Recreation Grounds in Enterprise, Chaguanas on Saturday night. He was taken to the Chaguanas Health Centre, where he died while being treated.

His family was left in shock and disbelief over his death.

On Monday, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly confirmed that the ministry's student support services unit would be offering counselling services to students at the school.

"Yes. As in all such tragic cases, the staff of the student support services will offer support."

Gadsby-Dolly added. "It would have begun today (Monday)."

Catholic School Board CEO Sharon Mangroo said the board will offer support to students at the school as well.

"The parish priest will visit the school tomorrow (Tuesday)."

Mangroo said the board was advised that the Education Ministry would be sending counsellors to the school on Monday. Under those circumstances, the board did not think it wise to overwhelm the students by having the priest also visit the school on Monday.

"Assistance will also be sought from the parish for the family."

School principal Thomas Metivier confirmed that a social worker from the Education Ministry visited on Monday to speak with students and staff. He also confirmed that the Catholic Board would send someone on Tuesday to counsel students and staff over Jamal's death.

Metivier described the mood at the school as "solemn, sombre and reflective."