Ministry beefs up checks after reports of child labour

Minister of Labour Stephen McClashie -

The Ministry of Labour has said it has received multiple reports of children under 16 working, with several incidents across Trinidad and one in Tobago.

It shared a perception survey on its social media pages and with its stakeholders to investigate child labour.

The survey was geared towards raising awareness and gathering information on incidents, perceptions and beliefs on child labour.

In a media release, the ministry said its Labour Inspectorate Unit is beefing up its monitoring and investigative activities regarding child labour. It said the ministry is working closely with the Children’s Authority and other agencies to provide the relevant support.

The UN Convention on the Rights of the Child outlines that children have rights to: access education, rest and play and to be protected from exploitation.

In this regard, the ministry reminds parents and employers that it is against the law to have a child under 16 working.

The release said the ministry understands many families face extenuating circumstances, but there are support services for vulnerable families.

The release said, "Children are the future of the nation and it is the responsibility of the nation to look after its children. The ministry urges the population to assist in its thrust to spot and stop child labour."

The ministry advises the public to report child labour to the Labour Inspectorate Unit, Ministry of Labour: 299-0300 option 3, 285-5133 option 4 or e-mail: labour.inspector@gov.tt or send a message via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Reports of child abuse can be made to the Children’s Authority at 996.

Welfare grants and psychosocial support services can be accessed via the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services: 800-1673.

Psychological counselling for children is available at the ChildLine: 131 or 800-4321.

Suspected child trafficking should be reported to: the Counter Trafficking Unit: 800-4288.