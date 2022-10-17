Magnolias dominate women's indoor hockey

Alex Rowe of QPCC, tries to dribble pass two Fatima players, in their National Indoor hockey match, at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Port of Spain on Sunday. - ANGELO MARCELLE

MAGNOLIA’S Brianna Govia and siblings Savannah and Shaniah De Freitas showed off their goal-scoring ability at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, on Sunday, on their way to securing back-to-back wins at the National Indoor Hockey Tournament.

Savannah scored a beaver trick while Shaniah and Govia earned a hat-trick each in Magnolia’s 15-0 thumping of TTPS in the Open/Trinity Women division. Savannah opened the scoring in the first minute and found the back of the net in the fourth, 22nd and 35th minutes.

Govia also showed form when she netted their second goal in the third minute, and fourth and fifth, in the 11th and 14th minutes while Shaniah piled on the pressure, with goals in the 19th, 36th and 40th.

Also among the scorers were Samantha Olton and Fiona O’Brien, two each, and Robyn Dash, who scored one.

Against Paragon, Magnolia won 5-3 courtesy of a Govia beaver trick and a lone goal from Shaniah. Scoring for Paragon were Keima Gardiner, Naomi Sampson and Alanna Lewis.

In other women’s matches, Ventures beat Harvard Checkers 3-1, Malvern eased past Notre Dame 5-0, Paragon beat Harvard Checkers 4-3 and Ventures drew 1-1 against TTPS.

Other Results

U19 Boys

QPCC 5 vs Malvern 2

Fatima 8 vs Shape 5

QPCC 3 vs Fatima 1

Trinity Men

Carib 2 vs Malvern 2

QPCC 5 vs Shape 5

QPCC 8 vs Fatima 5

Shape 8 vs Paragon 2

Open Men

TTPS 11 vs Fatima 1

Mixed Vets

TTPS 4 vs Fatima 1

TTPS 5 vs Malvern 2