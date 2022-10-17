Hunt for woman after Gasparillo man stabbed to death

STABBED TO DEATH: Randy Joseph and his wife Shelly Ann Mungal in better times. Joseph was stabbed to death on Saturday. -

POLICE were searching up to Sunday evening, for a 53-year-old woman in connection with the stabbing death of a Gasparillo construction worker.

Police reported that at about 8 pm on Saturday, officers were on patrol when they responded to a report of a wounding at Houssa Trace, Bonne Aventure Road in Gasparillo. They later met residents who told them that Randy "Brent" Joseph, 29, was stabbed in the chest by a woman he knew.

Police were also told the woman had accused Joseph of pelting her house with stones earlier that day. He was stabbed twice in the chest by the woman who then ran off. Joseph died minutes later.

In a telephone interview with Joseph’s wife Shelly Ann Mungal on Sunday, she said he was a good husband to her and great father to their children aged three and six.

She said the suspect and Joseph got along well, until a few months ago, when the suspect began a relationship with a 23-year-old man.

Mungal, 32, said the suspect never had cause to argue Joseph or his family before she became involved with the man. The suspect became hostile with Joseph and his family about two months ago. When a cellphone belonging to Joseph's brother, went missing, the suspect's boyfriend was blamed for its theft, Newsday was told.

Since then, Joseph’s brother and the suspect's boyfriend had had an ongoing feud, which culminated on Saturday, Mungal said, when Joseph's brother's home was burnt down.

Mungal described the woman as “a real bully” who in the past had pulled a cutlass and other weapons for other neighbours.

Of the incident which cost her husband his life, Mungal said, “I didn’t even know she had a knife until she passed me. She crossed over the gallery wall and stabbed my husband.”

Mungal said after the stabbing, her husband ran through the house and collapsed at the back where he died.

She said she and her husband was renovating their home and the family was looking forward to it being completed. Investigations are ongoing.