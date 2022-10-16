UWI, Guardian Group honours three lecturers

Dr LeRoy Hill director Centre for Excellence in Teaching and Learning (CETL) The UWI, St Augustine, left, Dr Suzanne Burke head of Department Literary, Cultural and Communication Studies Faculty of Humanities and Education, Marcos Reyberg, vice-president, finance, Guardian Life of The Caribbean, Dr Amy Deacon lecturer, life sciences, Faculty of Science and Technology, Professor Rose-Marie Belle Antoine, pro vice-chancellor and campus principal, The UWI St Augustine Campus, Dr Bephyer Parey post-doctoral, Sir Arthur Lewis Institute of Social and Economic Studies at The UWI/Guardian Group Premium Teaching Awards Ceremony 2022. -

Three outstanding lecturers from the St Augustine campus of UWI were honoured at the annual UWI/Guardian Group Premium Teaching Awards at the held at the Learning Resource Centre on September 22.

They were Dr Suzanne Burke from the Faculty of Humanities and Education; Dr Amy Deacon of the Faculty of Science and Technology; and Dr Bephyer Parey of the Sir Arthur Lewis Institute of Social and Economic Studies.

The Premium Teaching Awards is part of the university’s commitment to provide a dynamic, student-centred learning environment in which student learning is pursued as a primary goal of the academy, and excellence in teaching is recognised and rewarded.

The biannual event has honoured teaching excellence at the St Augustine campus since 2000. This year’s theme was Ready, Set, Click: Negotiating Quality in the Blended/Online Teaching and Learning Environment, emphasising the ability of the campus to successfully engage in blended/online teaching and learning.

Prof Rose-Marie Belle Antoine, pro vice-chancellor and campus principal, congratulated all the nominees who willingly put their work and themselves out for independent review and feedback. She also extended her gratitude to the team at the Centre for Excellence in Teaching and Learning (CELT) who ensured the essential quality of online and blended teaching and learning approaches during the campus closure due to the pandemic.

“As a way of addressing teaching and learning continuity at the UWI St Augustine Campus, CETL designed and implemented a number of workshops and capacity-building activities to support teaching and learning in the emergency remote-teaching setting. These activities served to foster a much-needed sense of readiness among faculty and students,” Antoine explained.

Marcos Rehberg, vice president,finance, Guardian Life of the Caribbean Ltd, noted that its partnership with UWI started in 2000 and the relationship is deeply rooted in developing and promoting academic excellence, with leadership and innovation in mind.

“We can agree that quality is a value that should not be compromised, as we provide a promise to deliver, whether it be education or life insurance. Managing these expectations, while navigating through a blended environment requires a paradigm shift and agility in order to remain relevant,” he pointed out.

Dr LeRoy Hill, CETL director, spoke to the “ongoing rhythm of conversations that begs us to pause, reflect and take special notice of how we go about ensuring quality teaching and learning.” The theme, he said, “Ready, set, click: Negotiating quality in the blended/online teaching and learning environment is an invitation to be ready-to be resilient; resilient in the face of uncertainty or adversity.”

Feature speaker Dr Camille Dickson-Deane, senior lecturer, higher education learning design, at the University of Technology in Sydney. Australia, shared her research on the sociotechnical spaces in field of learning, teaching, and performance.

The panel of independent judges included Dr Dale Roy former executive director, Centre for Leadership in Learning, McMaster University; Prof Marc Tennant, director and founder, International Research Collaborative – Oral Health and Equity at the University of Western Australia; and Dr Suzanne Le-May Sheffield, executive director (acting) of the Centre for Learning and Teaching at Dalhousie University.

About the award-winners

Dr Bephyer Parey, post-doctoral, Sir Arthur Lewis Institute of Social and Economic Studies (SALISES)

Parey, a junior research fellow at the SALISES, has been teaching at UWI since 2008 and currently lectures on research design and statistical analysis. She has a track record of high-quality international publications and regularly disseminates her research to various audiences.

Parey serves on departmental, faculty, and One-UWI committees. She chairs the SALISES Disability Studies Research Cluster, which is responsible for operationalising an MOUbetween UWI and the Equal Opportunity Commission.

Dr Amy Deacon, lecturer, Life Sciences, Faculty of Science and Technology

Deacon joined the Faculty of Science and Technology in 2016. She is a graduate of the universities of Oxford (BA), Bangor (MSc), and St Andrew's (PhD), and earned her certificate in university teaching and learning at UWI in 2017.

Deacon’s research centres on aquatic biodiversity, invasive species and Trinidad’s most famous fish: the guppy.

She is passionate about all the courses she teaches, spanning level 1 to MSc. Alongside publishing in biology, Deacon has contributed to pedagogical research, applying reflective practice to ecological fieldwork and examining the role of tertiary institutions in building conservation capacity in the Caribbean.

She is also a proud co-organiser of TT’s annual Bioblitz, which engages both students and communities in valuable biodiversity surveys.

Dr Suzanne Burke, head of department, Literary, Cultural and Communication Studies, Faculty of Humanities and Education

Burke was formally trained in psychology (BA,York University, Canada), development studies (MA, magna cum laude,ISS, The Netherlands), sociology (PhD, Essex University, UK) and education practice (Essex University, UK).

Her main academic concern is exploring the domain of culture as a vehicle for social and economic insight and transformation. Her research focuses on Caribbean industries in culture, creative entrepreneurship, cultural policy formulation and cultural practice-based pedagogies.

She has worked extensively with a wide cross-section of public-sector enterprises, civil society organisations and private agencies in the areas of strategic planning, human-resource development, policy analysis, cultural-sector mapping and planning, and audience research within and outside of the Caribbean. This research was the focus of her award of a Commonwealth Fellowship at City University, London in 2016. In 2017-18, she was part of the technical working group that helped formulate the only cabinet-approved National Cultural Policy of TT.

The UWI/Guardian Group Premium Teaching Awards 2022 ceremony can be viewed on the UWI St Augustine Campus’sYouTube Channel