St Benedict’s blank Naps to advance to Premiership semis

Keanu Morean (centre) of St Benedict's and St Augustine's Jeremiah Cooper (left) go after the ball during their teams' Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division match at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on Wednesday. - AYANNA KINSALE

DAVID SCARLETT

FAN FAVOURITES of this season’s Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division, St Benedict’s, have qualified for the competition’s semifinals after overcoming their south zone rivals and defending champions Naparima, 1-0 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on Saturday.

Before the day’s proceedings, in a plausible gesture, the St Benedict’s players walked out of the tunnel sporting tops that displayed messages against women-based violence and crime.

Tag lines such as “Stop violence against women”, “One love” and “Men, be good fathers” were showcased to the nation’s televisions and streaming devices courtesy SportsMax TV and Tiger Sports International – a well-planned initiative to positively impact the youths viewing the ‘game of the season’.

The battle proved to be tight between the two forces, as they matched each other in possession and shots on target.

St Benedict’s came strongly out the blocks and began the game on the front foot. Keanu Morean blasted the game’s first shot on goal from 40 yards in the fourth minute. However, he saw his effort sail past the goalkeeper’s right post.

Derrel Garcia did test Kerdeem Duncan in the Naparima goal in the sixth minute, though, but the goalkeeper calmly held the midfielder’s attempt from just outside the penalty area.

One minute later, Kanye Francis gave St Benedict’s a scare as he fired his left-footed shot inches past the post.

The encounter continued to be a close chess match as both sides found it difficult to break down each other’s defences.

The deadlock was eventually broken in the 39th minute when Tarik Lee skillfully dribbled past four Naparima players and played a well-timed through-ball to Nicholas Bobcombe, who clinically slotted the ball past Duncan and into the back of the net.

The defending champions attempted to fight back through shots from Kanye Francis and Nathaniel O’Garro to no avail as St Benedict’s stamped their authority on the game and held on to beat Naparima in the league for the first time since 2014.

Naparima, who did not lose a match en route to the 2018 and 2019 titles, have now lost two matches this campaign.

The ‘La Romaine Lions’, now coached by Randolph Boyce, have been transformed having struggled in previous seasons. They remain unbeaten so far season and will aim to secure top spot on the final match day.

The surprise team of the season, Fatima, also booked their place in the semifinals after beating St Augustine 4-0 in St Augustine. The newly-promoted side, who have also been revamped this season, are proving to be a force to be reckoned with after spending last season in the Championship.

A brace from Mikey Chaves and goals from Chaim Williams and Khiba Romany led Fatima to a resounding victory against the league’s last-place team.

St Benedict’s and Fatima are now level on points, goal difference, goals scored and goals against, and will now battle to be the top team in Group A. In the semifinals, they will face either Presentation College (San Fernando) or San Juan North, the top two teams in Group B.

The fixture between Carapichaima East and St Anthony’s, carded to play at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, was postponed due to unsatisfactory pitch conditions. Speyside High’s meeting with Pleasantville was also rescheduled to a later date.

Group A Standings (after Matchday 6): 1. St Benedict’s 16 pts (+28 goal difference); 2. Fatima 16 pts (+28 GD); 3. Naparima 12 pts; 4. St Anthony’s 6 pts (-5 GD); 5. Speyside High School 6 pts (-12 GD); 6. Pleasantville 4 pts (-6 GD); 7. Carapichaima East 4 pts (-20 GD); 8. St Augustine 0 pt.