No big guns but, Windies press on at World Cup

FILE: West Indies' captain Nicholas Pooran takes the catch to dismiss New Zealand's Finn Allen during the first ODI at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Aug. 17. Pooran will lead his West Indies line-up out against Scotland in Hobart, capital of Australia's southern island state, in Group B on Monday. (AP Photo) -

TWO-TIME ICC T20 World Cup winners West Indies begin their quest for a historic third title at midnight (TT time) on Sunday against Scotland in their first of three qualifier matches in Hobart, Australia.

The maroon are in Group B, alongside Ireland, Zimbabwe and Scotland, while Group A features Sri Lanka, Namibia, Netherlands and United Arab Emirates. Only the top two teams from each group qualify for the main event, Super 12, which bowls off on Saturday.

The regional team are without several seasoned campaigners such as ex-captain Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine.

But Nicholas Pooran, who was appointed skipper in April after Pollard announced his retirement from international cricket, believes a total team effort can inspire improved performances from a much younger and less experienced WI outfit. When asked about his team’s approach during Saturday night’s pre-match press conference, Pooran said the “big names” would be missed but the new team must press on, confidently.

“At the end of the day, it’s not about individual players but a team performance. We saw Australia win (T20 World Cup) last year and they didn’t have too many big names. But they had a team and that was enough for them to win the World Cup.

“We don’t have the big names but we’re forming a team here. That’s really important. Once the guys can play for each other and stay together, then we’ll be fine.”

“I think it should be a balance with both experience and younger players. If you look at it, yes there were a lot of big names when we won those two World Cups. But we also had a lot of big names in last year’s World Cup as well and didn’t even qualify.”

Pooran said the team had not yet been selected for their opening match and confirmed the Australian conditions also play a part in this process.

The WI have been in Australia for more than two weeks and have been using this time to acclimatise to the conditions.

Since their arrival, WI lost a two-match T20 series 2-0 to the hosts but followed up with a 17-run victory over UAE last Sunday, in a pre-tournament warm-up match. Their second warm-up against the Netherlands was cancelled owing to bad weather.

The team, however, are ready for their Scottish test.

“(Scotland) is a challenge but the guys are confident. I think the guys are ready to go. We’re still acclimatising to the conditions because a lot of these guys have never played in Australia.

“But the guys are confident, happy and the preparations have been really good. We just can’t wait for tomorrow to start our campaign.”

Pooran had an inconsistent run of form with the bat at the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League, which concluded in September. Against Australia, he scored a shabby two runs in each match but found some form against UAE to score 46.

Speaking on his form, the skipper added, “My performances haven’t shown in the first two games in the series against Australia, but that’s fine. I haven’t batted many balls and it’s just for me to bat balls.

“I’ve been preparing really well and feeling good as a batsman. I’m striking the ball pretty well and just looking forward to start the campaign.”

Pooran said “more experience” players like himself and Jason Holder must provide the support needed to younger players.

The possibility of winning the tournament, for a third time, would be a dream come through for the still-learning captain. However, Pooran believes WI are “underdogs” despite their impressive two T20 World Cup titles.

“It will be something special for this group – a new group, new faces and a lot of younger players. For us to win it, will be our biggest achievement as individuals.

“We are the underdogs as much as we have won it twice. A lot of media and people didn’t even think we could have qualified as well.

“It (winning) would mean a lot to us. We spoke about sticking it out together, whether we win or lose. Winning this tournament, we need to work really hard but it would mean the world to us.”

WI play their second qualifier against Zimbabwe on Wednesday from 4am and their final group match against Ireland at midnight on Friday.

WI ICC T20 World Cup Team - Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell (vice-captain), Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith, Shamarh Brooks.