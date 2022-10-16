Mendez wins stage two of Tobago Cycling Classic

Division One cyclists started their 50-lap race, in stage two of the Tobago International Cycling Classic, on Wilson Road, Scarborough, Tobago on Saturday. - David Reid

THE American cyclists continue to dominate the 2022 Tobago International Cycling Classic as Gabriel Mendez won the division one stage two Market Square Criterium crown on Saturday.

Mendez of Team Pharmaco won the 50-kilometre stage two event in one hour, seven minutes and 51.35 seconds (1:07:51.35).

The division one cyclists were required to complete 60 laps of the course.

The race started and ended at Wilson Road in Scarborough.

Experienced Tobagonian cyclist Emile Abraham is also part of Team Pharmaco.

Abraham, 48, was the first TT cyclist to finish, ending tenth overall in 1:10:25.16.

Americans grabbed the top three positions as Dennis Ramirez of Raiders was second in 1:08:04.11 and Andrew Scarano of Team Pharmaco ended third in 1:08:04.82.

Two Barbadians rounded off the top five as Edwin Sutherland was fourth in 1:08:04.86 and Joshua Kelly was fifth in 1:08:05.17.

It was a sprint to the finish as the cyclists who finished between second and fifth were separated by a little more than one second.

After stage two, Mendez is leading division one overall with 40 points. He earned 25 points in stage two and 15 points in stage one after finishing seventh.

The third and final stage will be held at 7 am on Sunday.

Cyclists will have to pedal 120K in the gruelling Tour of Tobago. It will start and finish at the Esplanade in Scarborough.