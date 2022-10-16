Lakshmi Girls’ science fair resumes

This water irrigation system was a project done by students Sharda Ramkhalawan and Chloe Pierre. - LGHC

THE Lakshmi Girls’ Hindu College resumed its much anticipated annual science fair last Wednesday, following a two-year hiatus because of the covid19 pandemic.

The Science Department at the college co-ordinated a highly successful and educational competition on the theme, “Securing our future and healing the Earth through Food Sustainability.”

There was enthusiastic participation by students in the investigation and research-based projects on soil health, food preservation and agro processing, chocolate making, honey making, and preventing lifestyle diseases, to name a few.

The creative category saw students creating food art and grow boxes using anything but a plant pot.

The innovations category was well patronised with students creating non-traditional food products, food waste management technologies, and skin care products from medicinal plants.

The science fair culminated with trophies and medals being awarded to students who won in the various categories.

The Science Department at the school continued its strong tradition with this year’s science fair and the students certainly enjoyed a day of creativity, innovation and fun.