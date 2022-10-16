Get a house-plant nature fix

Pothos "Exotica". -

NATASHA STOWE

It is no secret that we are naturally connected to plants. Whether it is through the Garden of Eden, the foods we eat or the environment we are in, people and plants are connected. In the world of science this connection is termed the biophilia hypothesis. What does it mean? Biophilia hypothesis is the idea that humans possess an innate tendency to seek connections with nature and other forms of life. There is no shortage of research that supports the idea that beautiful natural environments have a noticeable impact on our emotions. It can boost positive ones and decrease the negative. Now isn’t that a wonderful reason to get more plants? I certainly think so.

You may wonder, what about people who do not have a space to garden or plant trees even. To that I say, get a house plant fix! There are so many different house plants to choose from to welcome into your home. They look so wonderful; different shapes, colours, textures and even fragrances can be chosen to help lift your mood. Maybe we may discuss this some more at another time.

Still need a bit more convincing about the wonderful effects of plants on improving your sense of well-being? As a medical social worker, I have seen first-hand the effects of plants lifting the mood of patients when they visit my office. Many comment on the instant relaxation they feel when they enter the space. It is like providing a bit of reprieve from the stark and sterile spaces most health facilities can be. As a result, several of my plants have been rehomed with patients over the years. I consider it a tangible piece of therapy given to them. It is evidence enough that just a few minutes in the presence of plants can begin to improve your mood.

Let me tell you a little secret, during and at the end of the work day, plants are my personal therapy too! Being stuck in a small space often can be so frustrating and demotivating. Many people sought relief during the pandemic lockdown by gardening or buying house plants. So many people discovered or rediscovered their green thumb. Dare I go as far as saying several people only survived the lockdown because of their plants? Plants surely bring relief indoors. There was a study conducted during the peak of the lockdown abroad titled, Does greenery experienced indoors and outdoors provide an escape and support mental health during the covid19 quarantine? (see link below), which showed the participants had reduced anxiety or depressive symptoms when there was a relative abundance of greenery visible from their home.

It would be remiss of me if I do not mention house plants are also good for your health by releasing oxygen and ridding our homes of harmful toxins. It is definitely a win win getting house plants. They are pleasing to the eyes, lift our mood and help clean the air. Whether you live in a small apartment or a huge house, there are house plants suited for every space. Still don’t believe me? Just try it, get yourself a plant or three!

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8454400/

