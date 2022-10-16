Cyclist Akil Campbell 19th in elimination race at Worlds

ENDURANCE cyclist Akil Campbell concluded a medal-less campaign for Trinidad and Tobago at the 2022 Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Championships in San Quentin En Yvelines, France, on Sunday.

In the men’s elimination race, Campbell placed 19th out of 20 competitors.

Winning gold was Italian Elia Vivian while New Zealander Corbin Strong earned silver and Englishman Ethan Vernon, bronze.

Campbell’s finish summed up TT’s performance at the meet as compatriot Kwesi Browne was also unable to get past the opening stages of the men’s keirin and sprint events on Thursday and Saturday respectively.

Additionally, on Friday, Campbell placed 20th in the men’s scratch race.

TT may have fared better at the world meet if ace sprinter Nicholas Paul had not fractured his collarbone during a training session in Switzerland, two weeks prior.