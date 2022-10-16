Browne eliminated in qualifying round of men’s sprint

Kwesi Browne - ANGELO MARCELLE

NATIONAL cyclist Kwesi Browne did not advance past the qualifying round of the men’s sprint at the 2022 Tissot International Cycling Union Track World Championships in Saint Quentin En Yvelines, France on Saturday.

Browne finished 34th out of 35 cyclists in the qualifying round. Only the top 28 riders advanced. Browne was 0.788 of a second behind the fastest cyclist Harrie Lavreysen of Netherlands. Lavreysen stopped the clock in 9.224.

Akil Campbell will compete in the men’s elimination race from 10.20 am (TT time) on Sunday.