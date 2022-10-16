Anya Lovell-Sinanan gets into character with makeup art

-

Anya Lovell-Sinanan’s nifty makeup artistry skills and replication of popular character and socially-themed looks has attracted many makeup enthusiasts across the world.

Lovell-Sinanan, 34, who is from Scarborough, Tobago, explained in an interview with Sunday Newsday she has spent the past two decades perfecting a skill she discovered as an art student at Scarborough Secondary School.

"My inspiration often comes from my love for art and also from the love and support shown to me by many. I am also very driven by the desire to improve my skill set."

Years after leaving school, Lovell-Sinanan has made doing makeup a form of self-expression and has turned the passion for makeup and beauty into the career of her dreams.

She hopes to open a makeup artistry school for young women and girls with an interest in the skill. Her goal is to build a thriving makeup industry in Tobago that would become second to none in the Caribbean.

“A lot of girls come to me asking if I do classes. I want to open a makeup school to not only teach the art of makeup. It would be the first school of its kind on the island.”

Lovell-Sinanan also specialised in special-effects prosthetic makeup designs mostly used in graphic movies and stage productions.

With brushes, body paint, beauty liners, and colour pallets, Lovell-Sinanan creates looks that show support for the Black Lives Matter and LGBTQIA+ Pride movements and Tobago’s heritage through her work.

She said when customers are satisfied, so is she.

Lovell-Sinanan told Sunday Newsday she understood from early how important beauty enhancement is for Tobago women.

So, while many fail to appreciate the work that goes into neatly, perfectly-arched brows and getting the face contouring right for each customer, for her it is an important task to give a smooth natural-looking finish to lift the confidence of every woman that comes to her studio.

“I like to be a perfectionist when I’m doing makeup. I like to see makeup done well.”

Aside from running a home studio, Lovell-Sinanan runs and manages a beauty supply store in Scarborough.

"It is very hectic to cope with managing home, work, my makeup artistry work and everything else that comes with adulting. I often have to operate within the confines of a very detailed schedule so that minimum time is wasted. Time management does get difficult, but fortunately, I have a very supportive family and my passion and love for makeup keeps me going."

She says what you see is what you get.

“I don’t use app filters on the work I post. I see other people doing it, but I want people to see the true me and my skill reflected in pictures I share.”

She only uses accessories to complement the final look.

Asked where her influences come from, she said her style isn’t influenced by other makeup artists in the industry.

“I’m working to make my own mark, create my own style.

“I first started doing makeup for family and friends for special events, and then I worked at a photo shop and always made sure customers looked their best before taking their pictures. I moved on to work at a beauty-supply store, where I gave customers tips and advice on choosing the best makeup products to complement their skin type.

“I always like to see customers leave my chair smiling and feeling confident."

A full transformation look takes up to two hours to draw and paint.

“Most of the looks with the cartoon charades, where I have to paint my whole skin, it takes two hours. Normally I would already have what I want in my head, I plan my look and I freehand draw them and paint them.”

With the progress she has made over the years, Lovell-Sinanan said she wouldn't wish to have it any other way. Even though she also dreamt of becoming a flight attendant because of her love to travel, makeup was always the preferred choice.

Except in 2018 and 2020, when cancer claimed the lives of two of her sisters. Lovell-Sinanan said their deaths were overwhelming and she lost all her zeal to do makeup.

“I lost two of my younger sisters to cancer, two years apart, in 2018 and 2020. It was only at that time I felt like giving up. But I was able to pull myself together after my supporters kept asking for more looks, and I started back.”

The love, support and encouragement from her husband, admirers and family set her back on track to doing what she always loved.

Looking back at her journey,she encourages young women to believe in themselves and stay true to their natural ability.

“Stay committed, keep persevering toward your goals and work as diligently as possible to manage your time. Most importantly, associate yourself with positive and supportive persons."

Lovell-Sinanan's work can be seen on her Instagram account ania_lovie/ Anya Sinanan.