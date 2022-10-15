Women wrestlers to compete at Pleasantville October 22, 23

WOMEN WRESTLERS will be among fighters from around the world who will converge at the Pleasantville Indoor Sporting Complex on the weekend of October 22-23, for two championship events hosted by All Caribbean Wrestling (ACW).

Women fighters will square off against each other, over the two-day period, to do battle for the ACW’s Women’s Championship Belt. The men will compete in a similar event for the ACW Men’s Championship belt.

A sprinkling of the fighters will give a pre-show demonstration of what is to be expected in the ring at 3 pm on October 21 at Library Corner, San Fernando and a meet-and-greet with the female wrestlers at C3 Mall.

At a news conference to announce the event at City Auditorum, San Fernando on Wednesday, ACW’s chief operating officer (COO) Jillian Ferguson, a former pro wrestler who fought under the name Calypsom, asserted, “This is going to be groundbreaking on many different levels.

“It is a two-day show, back to back. That has never been done.

"We are doing a Caribbean cup with a tournament of eight fighters representing different parts of the Caribbean. They are going to have a tournament to see who is the best of the Caribbean wrestlers. That person would be crowned the ACW male champion."

TT will be represented by former WWE wrestler JTG, whose parents and grandparents are of TT origin.

“The women’s tournament would fight to see who is the best woman to hold the ACW’s Women’s Championship.

“We have never had a women’s championship match in the Caribbean, or in TT, and definitely not in San Fernando. It is a first for Trinidad and we brought it to San Fernando.”

Speaking of the resurgence of the full body contact sports in TT, Ferguson said as a born and bred San Fernandian who became “an accidental wrestler” while living in Florida, it is something she had been contemplating for years and the timing was right to put the plan into effect.

“I love it. I know people of TT love it. It is shown here on television every day, but most have not been able to experience it in real life. That is what I am bringing.”

She said the response to a show on July 31 in Woodbrook was so overwhelming, they decided to go with the momentum.

Promoter, director and general manager Akil Samuel said the audience can expect to experience all the pageantry that is pro wrestling as seen on television, with the body-slamming, sleep hold, chair-smashing and somersaulting in the air – which prompted San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello, who hosted ACW, to ask if an ambulance and medical personnel should be on standby.

“It is a full body contact sport, so you have to take precautions where precautions are necessary. Sometimes injury happens. (But) we want fans to know that some of this is just for show,” Samuel explained.

“Please don’t try this at home. These are trained professionals who know what they are doing. Some of these guys have 20-plus-years' experience, and what looks easy for them takes years of training.”

Local wrestler Ninja, who also attended the news conference, fully masked, said he is looking forward to put to the test the perception that foreigners are better than locals.

An "underground" fighter since 2013, he said this is the opportunity he has been waiting for to take his talent to a higher level.

Tickets for general admission are $175 for each show, ringside $230 and VIP ringside $600 for both days.

Ticket information can be found on ACW's Facebook or Instagram pages.