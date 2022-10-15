The fight against praedial larceny

THE EDITOR: One of the major issues affecting farmers in TT daily is praedial larceny. Praedial larceny can be defined as the theft of agricultural produce, inclusive of cash crops and livestock animals.

Farmers, together with Ministry of Agriculture officials and the praedial larceny squad, are trying to the fight against praedial larceny, which is a threat and deterrent to producers of agricultural produce in their bid to achieve economic food security.

Praedial larceny causes loss of revenue which can in the future affect produce quality and quantity and can have a severe impact on the marketability of agricultural produce.

The pleas and woes of the farming population should not be ignored as their purpose is to feed the nation, thus having a positive impact on the quality of life and standard of living of consumers. Officials should listen to the opinions of farmers who are experienced in the art of farming associated with both conventional and contemporary production systems. All these systems are affected by praedial larceny in different ways.

As the nation works together to protect farmers against praedial larceny, it is important to realise that proper communication is needed to combat the crime.

Farmers have the potential to build meaningful relationships and bonds with people around their production circle, such as neighbours and colleagues so that fields can be protected 24 hours a day. Concerned consumers and producers are calling on the praedial larceny squad to intensify its actions to control the problem by visiting farming areas in the different counties on a daily basis and increase patrols, which can deter thieves.

The Government has the potential to provide subsidies to farmers in both remote and urbanised areas to assist in the purchase of lights, motion sensors, alarms and fences to enhance the security of farms.

In retrospect, it can be seen that praedial larceny is a disincentive to the agricultural sector and causes havoc to farmers and costs the Government money. Praedial larceny robs legitimate producers, stifles incentives for farming entrepreneurs and adversely affects the poor.

SHASTRI H BADAL

via e-mail