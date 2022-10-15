Suspect killed in attempted robbery at South Park mall

Cars entering and parked at South Park mall in Sn Fernando.

A man was shot and killed when he attempted to rob a couple on Friday night.

According to police reports, the suspect attempted to rob a man and a woman at South Park Mall, Tarouba around 11 pm on Friday night.

The man drew his licensed firearm and fired some shots at the suspect.

The suspect was hit, fell to the ground.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The identity of the deceased has not been determined.

Investigations are ongoing.