Police seize $2.6m in ganja, 16 guns, ammunition

Some of the 16 guns, ammuniation and marijuana seized by police in the Central Trinidad on Friday night. Photo courtesy TTPS -

POLICE seized 16 high-powered rifles, five pistols, several thousand rounds of 7.62 ammunition and, $2.6 million worth of marijuana during an exercise in Central Trinidad on Friday night.

In a statement, the police said the exercise took place between 2.30 pm and 8.15 pm on Friday. Officers from the Customs and Excise Division were also involved in the exercise.

Also seized by police and customs officers during the raid were 22 rifle magazines, two pistol magazines and several component firearm parts.

The marijuana was found in several cans hidden amongst grocery items. The rifles, pistols, ammunition, firearms parts and marijuana were found in two barrels.

The statement said police officers intercepted an international crime network, which resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of firearms, ammunition, and narcotics

Acting Commissioner of Police (CoP) Mc Donald Jacob congratulated officers on another successful intelligence-led exercise.

“These seizures were as a result of months of meticulous intelligence gathering and surveillance by a dedicated team of officers attached to an intelligence unit in the TTPS (TT Police Service).”