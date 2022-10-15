Naps, St Benedict's chase spot in SSFL Premier Division semis

St. Augustine Secondary School Jordan Ferdinand, centre, and Naparima College Daimiel Mitchell go after the ball during the teams' Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division match at the St Augustine Secondary School Ground in St Augustine, on September 14. - AYANNA KINSALE

NAPARIMA College have a chance to go to the top of the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division group A standings when they square off against leaders St Benedict’s on Saturday from 3.30 pm.

The top-of-the-table clash, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, sees an unbeaten St Benedict’s outfit take on the 2019 winners as both teams press for semi-final qualification.

The La Romaine Lions are in pole position on 13 points, with four wins and one draw, while "Naps" sit in third, on 12 points, with a match record of four wins and one loss.

Fatima, who were promoted from the championship division last year, remain in an impressive second place (13 pts) with a similar match record to the leaders. They face cellar-placed St Augustine, in St Augustine, on Saturday from 3.30 pm.

Naparima and St Benedict’s, however, both recorded commanding wins in their last matches, against St Anthony’s and St Augustine respectively.

On Wednesday, St Benedict’s became the first SSFL team to seal a 14-1 victory, while Naps dominated the Saints 4-0.

The two teams have a rich history in this tournament, but Naparima boast a higher head-to-head win record between the two.

Saturday’s match was originally scheduled for October 5 but was postponed owing to bad weather.

This meeting, along with the final round of group A matches on Tuesday, is crucial, since only the top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals.

The battle for these coveted spots is expected to rage on to the final day as Naparima, St Benedict’s and Fatima chase SSFL glory after a two-year hiatus owing to the pandemic.

However, the two other group A matches scheduled for Saturday – Carapichaima East vs St Anthony’s and Speyside vs Pleasantville – were rescheduled to a “date and time to be determined”.

This was confirmed via an SSFL statement issued on Friday.

In group B, however, the top flight clash between both unbeaten teams, leaders San Juan North and Presentation San Fernando, which was initially scheduled to kick off at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, was postponed.

The SSFL statement said the players and technical staff of Presentation are currently being affected by an “influenza strain”.

It read, “Based on medical advince, it has been recommended that all team members including reserves who were in training recently, stay away from physical play for a period of four days. In this regard, the SSFL, out of an abundance f caution has decided to postpone the match.”

Both teams however, are beyond reach and have already qualified for the semi-final round as they remain undefeated after six matches.

Meanwhile, Moruga will host QRC from 3.30 pm and Malick goes up against East Mucurapo at the St Mary’s College Ground, St Clair from the same time.