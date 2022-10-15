Marriage case for the defence

THE EDITOR: Who really benefits in a marriage, TT? Be honest. Do not lie to yourself. I know the truth hurts.

Married men are happier than married women. Unmarried women are happier than unmarried men.

Divorced men and married women have the highest rates of suicide. Figures never lie.

The only way marriage serves women is financial. Take a note of that. Women fall into poverty following divorce.

Two-thirds of divorces are initiated by women.

Consider the following closely, TT:

* Men stereotypically avoid commitment in relationships.

* Married men are happier, healthier, wealthier than single men.

* Men often do not plan to marry but generally do.

* Women expect to marry but often don't.

I told my daughter marriage is an institution. If you want to spend the rest of your life in an institution, go right ahead.

Marriage is a system more designed to keep women entrapped in a marriage than men.

TT, our PM, the US President, either male or female, will always be married. If one person can work with you, chances are a nation will.

That is the case for the defence. Are we clear?

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town