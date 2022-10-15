Come join us at Divali Nagar

File photo: Amritam Shakti dancers perform at Divali Nagar, Chaguanas in 2018.

THE EDITOR: “Hindu Panth” (Hindu Denominations) is the theme of the 34th edition of Divali Nagar, which runs for nine days from today to October 23. This year’s theme is a continuation of the 2018 and 2019 themes of Hindu Saints and Hindu Sacred Books, respectively.

Divali Nagar, which began in 1986, has become a national institution in terms of its total presentation, glamour, originality and content. This year has given us all the much longed-for opportunity to stage a full-fledged presentation after a two-year hiatus caused by the covid19 pandemic.

According to Surujdeo Mangaroo, PRO of the National Council of Indian culture (NCIC), “Divali Nagar fosters social mobility and it is an interactive model, worthy of emulation worldwide. The Indian diaspora can proudly claim that it has become the natural contribution to the socio-economic and cultural disposition if the nation-state of Trinidad and Tobago.”

The chairman of Divali Nagar 2022 is Sahadeo Partap.

Some of the highlights include the dance competition on Wednesday and the Youth Champ Competition on Friday. On the main stage there will be a network of cultural presentations reflecting the Indian diaspora.

Divali Nagar continues to attract visitors from India, Canada, England, Guyana, Holland, Suriname and other Caribbean countries, and it is projected that visitors from Africa, Asia and the Pacific countries would also attend.

Mangaroo said Divali Nagar is the NCIC’s “flagship event has been able to foster further ethnic unity in our land and several countries are taking a page from our social, religious and cultural setting, all of which augur well for the unity and brotherhood of all mankind,”.

He identified some 80 business organisations would set up sales booths and said Divali Nagar provides employment “for scores of people from the ground level – entertainers, orchestras, musicians, tassa drummers and stage personnel, as well as security officers.”

Admission is free to the public so come join us in Chaguanas.

PARAS RAMOUTAR

via e-mail