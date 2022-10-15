Can inexperienced West Indies win third World T20 title?

Brandon King of the West Indies raises his bat after reaching his half-century during the ICC T20 World Cup warm-up match between the WI and the United Arab Emirates at the Junction Oval, Melbourne, Australia on Monday. - Photo Courtesy Cricket West Indies

JELANI BECKLES

WEST Indies will be hunting their third T20 World Cup title when the 2022 edition bowls off in Australia.

West Indies, winners of the 2012 and 2016 tournaments, will compete in the qualifying tournament from Monday in an effort to advance to the Super 12s.

The regional team will participate in Group B of the qualifying tournament alongside Scotland, Zimbabwe and Ireland.

The top two teams in Group A and Group B of the qualifying tournament will advance to the Super 12s, bowling off on October 22.

This reporter breaks down the West Indies squad looking at what can make the team a threat and what can possibly make the tournament a disappointing one.

EXPERIENCED PLAYERS NOT AROUND

What a difference a year makes. A number of players who were part of the West Indies squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup last year in United Arab Emirates and Oman are not in the team for the 2022 edition.

Kieron Pollard, the West Indies captain last year, has since retired from international cricket. Nicholas Pooran, who was the vice-captain in 2021, is now in charge of the regional team.

Pollard’s fiery captaincy and power hitting will be a loss to the team.

All-rounder Dwayne Bravo retired from international cricket after the 2021 edition. The charismatic Bravo has a knack for grabbing crucial wickets and his slower ball would often outfox batsmen.

Opener and top order batsman Lendl Simmons is another player who has chosen to hang up his boots at international level.

Opener Chris Gayle, 43, has been struggling for form in recent years. Gayle has not officially retired from international cricket, but has been overlooked by the West Indies selectors since the 2021 World Cup.

Andre Russell last played for West Indies at the 2021 World Cup. Russell has not had the best relationship with West Indies officials and is not in Australia with the team.

At a media conference in August, West Indies coach Phil Simmons was asked if he is concerned with players, including Russell, not making themselves available for West Indies.

Simmons said, “I don’t think that I should be begging people to play for their country.”

Days later, Russell responded on social media by saying, "I know this was coming, but am gonna stay quiet!!!"

Shimron Hetmyer was replaced in the squad by Shamarh Brooks at the last minute. Guyanese Hetmyer did not catch his initial flight due to family reasons. When another flight was arranged for him two days later he said he would not be able to get to the airport in time.

Seasoned pacer Ravi Rampaul is also not in this year’s squad.

BOWLERS JOSEPH, MCCOY, HOSEIN KEY

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has developed his skills in the T20 format.

Joseph has shown his ability to bowl yorkers which will prove an asset to the West Indies.

West Indies will hope Obed McCoy can stay healthy as the left-arm pacer is injury-prone.

McCoy’s slower ball has proved challenging for batsmen and he will aim to deceive the best batsmen in the world at the T20 World Cup.

McCoy has received advice from Bravo in the past. Bravo’s slower ball has been difficult for batsmen to pick.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein has been one of the most consistent wicket-takers for West Indies since making his T20 International debut in July, 2021.

Hosein also makes scoring challenging for batsmen as his career economy rate is 6.93.

CAN POWER HITTERS DELIVER?

Despite missing Pollard, Russell and Gayle, West Indies are still equipped with batsmen who can change a match with their ability to clear the fence.

Pooran, vice-captain Rovman Powell, Charles, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers and Odean Smith are all destructive. If half of them deliver posting massive totals should not be a problem during the tournament.

Some of them are inexperienced at international level and time will tell if they are ready for the bright lights.

Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King and Yannic Cariah will bring balance to the batting with their ability to time the ball and rotate the strike.

King and Mayers were the best batsmen in the CPL scoring 422 runs and 366 runs respectively.

POORAN IN SEARCH OF RUNS

Pooran has been in a dismal run of form.

Playing for the Trinbago Knight Riders in the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) he could only muster 108 runs in nine innings at an average of 12.

With a relatively inexperienced batting line up, Pooran’s contributions will be crucial to the team’s success.

Pooran was among the runs in the last T20 World Cup practice match against United Arab Emirates, scoring 46.

CAN CHARLES REPLICATE CPL FORM?

Opening batsman Johnson Charles had a prolific CPL for St Lucia Kings, scoring 345 runs in nine innings at an average of 43.12. His average was the highest among the top ten run scorers in the tournament.

He ended with a strike rate of 133.20.

Charles, 33, was rewarded with a West Indies recall. The call-up surprised many as Charles has been out of West Indies colours for six years.

The right-hander has not turned heads in Australia, having scored three and 29 respectively against Australia (in a pair of T20 Internationals) and one versus United Arab Emirates (in a T20 World Cup warm-up).

West Indies Squad: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell (vice-captain), Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith, Shamarh Brooks.