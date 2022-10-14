Wrong schools visited, minister

Minister of Education Nyan Gadsby-Dolly - ANGELO MARCELLE

THE EDITOR: The Minister of Education, Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, recently visited several schools in the Port of Spain area. She described the visit as providing her with hands-on information on the infrastructure upgrades that were being undertaken in the school system. While the selected schools were probably undergoing infrastructure upgrades, she sent a more subtle message to the broader community regarding the priorities of the Ministry of Education and the Trinidad community.

The selection of schools visited highlights, without the minister being aware, the disparities in education outcomes and the country’s education priorities. The minister visited Newtown Boys, Newtown Girls, Holy Name Convent, Rosary Boys and St Mary’s College. Most Trinidadians will instantly recognise that these are the institutions that educate Trinidad’s upper- and middle-class students. The minister visited schools in the PoS area, and these are the schools she selected to visit.

However, a review of a listing of schools in the PoS environs paints a startling picture. The minister could have selected Success Laventille, Woodbrook Secondary, Russell Latapy, Belmont Secondary and Excel Composite Schools. A review of schools in the PoS area shows that there were 20 other schools in the area which the minister could have visited.

Why did the minister not visit any of these schools? Her choice reflects Trinidad’s view of education. Education is not intended to lift the poor out of poverty. Instead, it is intended to ensure that the most highly selective secondary schools are populated by middle- and upper-class students, and those with connections.

Members of the minister’s team stated that the main purpose of the visit was for the technical team to provide insight into planned upgrades and be advised on other operational matters raised by teachers and principals. This again shows the bias of Trinidad’s education system. The high-performing schools have all the resources they need to be successful. It is the schools in low-income neighbourhoods which require the attention of the Ministry of Education.

Why did the minister and her team not visit schools with more challenges than the highly selective schools? Additionally, the team stated that they spent time with principals discussing “other operational matters raised by teachers and principals.” There are principals who teach at schools in Morvant, Laventille and Carenage who would die for the opportunity to share the challenges they face in educating students from low-income households with the Minister of Education.

The omission of primary school students from low-income households, in the minister’s visit, reflects the focus of the Trinidad school system on educating the high-achieving students and the schools which educate them. The system ensures that the schools which educate these children have all the resources necessary for success, while the concerns of schools which educate students from low-income homes are mostly ignored.

Note to the minister: it is the students from low-income homes who need your attention, not those from the middle and upper classes.

On her visit to St Mary’s College the minister was quoted as saying to the CIC students: “Always go the extra mile, be committed to excellence, and turn up every day for school. Education is your best chance, don’t give up.” The minister presented her powerful message to those who least require that type of motivation.

A bit of advice to the minister: visit schools in low-income neighbourhoods and identify the needs of the teachers and principals who work in these schools. Secondly, it is the children who reside in low-income homes and attend the lowest performing schools who need to hear and would benefit from your powerful message of hard work, struggle and sacrifice.

CHARLES M HOSTEN

Prof of Chemistry

Howard University