Tobago Cycling Classic pedals off on Friday

Two members of each cycling team during the opening of the Tobago International Cycling Classic at the Cyclists' Village, Johnson Apartments, Store Bay, Tobago on October 13, 2022. - David Reid

ALL IS set for the return of the Tobago International Cycling Classic (TICC), which pedals off on Friday with stage one along Milford Road from 8 am.

Twenty-one international cyclists are expected to be on show in the division one category alongside a handful of Trinidad and Tobago riders.

Of the 21, five are from the United States, two each from Colombia and Venezuela, and one cyclist from Switzerland, Canada, and Dominican Republic.

Registration and the opening ceremony got underway at Johnston’s Apartments in Store Bay on Thursday.

A statement issued by the TICC on Thursday said that two-time winner Oscar Pachon (Colombia) and Jose Diaz (Venezuela) have all checked in and will both represent on the seven-member TT Raiders team.

Swiss rider Marcus Leon Brunner, Canada's Jean Michel Lachance, Caesar Alberto Marte of the Dominican Republic, and the American duo of Andrew Scarano and Gabriel Mendez rep Team Pharmaco. Young TT rider Enrique de Comarmond is among the seven-man Pharmaco line-up.

USA’s Maon Schofield and Jonny Brown are confirmed among the eight cyclists from Miami Blazers, alongside Anguillan Hasani Hennis.

Mateo Garcia (Colombia) and Baris Aytan (USA) will ride for Team Foundation. They join forces with experienced road cyclist Jamol Eastman of Barbados alongside nine other Bajans.

Riders from Grenada were scheduled to arrive on Thursday evening.

Additionally, division two will see riders from local clubs Southclaine, Flamingo, Heatwave, JLD Cycling Academy, Breakaway, Team Sonics 246, Raiders and Team Phamaco.

Racing on Friday begins at Milford Road as division one cyclists will battle over 10 laps/100-kilometres from 8 am.