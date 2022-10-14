Teen shot in Matura resort

File photo

A 17-year-old boy is being treated for a gunshot wound he received at a Matura resort early on Friday morning.

Police said the boy was at the resort off the Toco Main Road, Matura, at around 4.40 am when two gunmen stormed in and shot him in the left thigh before running away.

An employee who wasat the resort at the time called the police and took the boy to hospital, where he remained up to Friday afternoon.

Police said they were unclear over the motive for the shooting, as nothing was reported stolen, but suggested the gunmen may not have had the chance to steal anything.

Police from the Eastern Division crime scene investigation unit and Matura CID are continuing enquiries.