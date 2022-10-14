Southern lawyers condemn Nelson 'indemnity' deal

ANOTHER group of attorneys has expressed concern over the indemnity agreement between the Government and convicted King’s Counsel Vincent Nelson.

On Friday, the Assembly of Southern Lawyers (ASL) said it wanted to put on the public record its disquiet with the role of the former attorney general.

The ASL’s executive also said it took note of the decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to discontinue the criminal charges against former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC, and ex-UNC senator Gerald Ramdeen and the explanation of DPP Roger Gaspard, SC, on Monday.

In its statement, the ASL executive said it was particularly concerned about the indemnity agreement as “it now appears that this was done without the knowledge or consent of the learned DPP.

“Fundamental to the proper administration of justice in any democratic society is public confidence in public officials, whether they be elected or appointed officials.

“The matters in the public domain regarding the immunity agreement with Mr Vincent Nelson have raised serious questions about public officials acting outside of their remit.

“These are matters of significant public concern and interest. Our citizens deserve answers and there must be full disclosure from the relevant parties of the particulars and effect of the said indemnity agreement; as well as detailed reasons from the learned DPP for his decision to discontinue the said charges.”

On Thursday, the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) also condemned the agreement and the role of former AG Faris Al-Rawi and called on the DPP for "a detailed and transparent statement” of his reasons for discontinuing the charges against Ramlogan and Ramdeen.

Also speaking out was a former president of the Law Association, Martin Daly, SC, who said Al-Rawi “overstepped his boundaries” and inserted himself way too far into the dealings with Nelson.

"Those dealings with Nelson and his crew were not any business of the Ministry of the Attorney General, which Mr Al-Rawi held at the time. Dealing with Nelson becoming a witness for the State was and is the exclusive business of the DPP.”

Contacted on Friday, current Law Association president Sophia Chote, SC, said she has asked the association's council to consider the issue, as she cannot speak without their input and agreement.