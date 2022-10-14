Promoter hopes reggae show will inspire a 'return to consciousness'

Sizzla Kalonji, known for such songs as Thank You Mamma and Just One of Those Days, is on the cast of the Kings of the Earth concert, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on November 26. -

One of the key objectives of the Kings of the Earth concert is to return a conscious mindset to Trinidad and Tobago, particularly the youth and young adults.

Event producer Matthew Dasent said his "royal" cast, reggae legends – Sizzla Kalonji, Capleton, Anthony B and Cocoa Tea – have always instilled positivity and righteousness through their music.

Dasent believes the time is right for this inspirational quartet of singers to share the same stage for the first time in Trinidad, and deliver a welcome message of peace and love to people of TT.

The concert takes place at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on November 26, from 8 pm.

Violence and lawlessness have had a meteoric rise in the country and Dasent hopes to use positive vibrations through music to ignite a return to consciousness.

“There must be balance. I feel that’s what’s missing here in TT. There’s a lack of consciousness and conscious content. Some of the madness going on in our country is for absolutely no reason.

“Each of these artistes has over two decades of positive content and the campaign, Return to Consciousness, is not just a theme for the event, but throughout partnerships with media houses that actually care, we can make a difference.

"We have to be more aware out here.”

Dasent added that part proceeds of the concert will be invested into a 24-hour telephone hotline for people who simply need someone to listen to them and provide positive feedback.

“The end results is to set up a conflict resolution hotline where anyone can call, 24 hours a day, to get guidance and somebody to talk to. We plan to employ a minimum of three qualified and experienced psychologists to aid this cause.

“Our goal is to keep the calls totally anonymous and private. A lot of people in TT right now just need someone to talk to. At the end of the day, people just need someone to listen.

"This is not just a concert.”

Dasent said the venture was getting support from broadcast companies, but also called on other public and private entities to join in on this initiative.

On November 25, the organisers will nothost a meet-and-greet/welcome party for artistes and patrons, but plan instead to go into a community and do a free performance there from 2-6 pm. For this pre-concert event, Dasent plans to include some of the international artistes and several local artistes. He also wants to use this platform to feature some of TT’s undiscovered talent.

“We consider this pre-event a symposium. We want to have speakers, spoken word, musicians, theatre and other elements of the art forms which can bring more positive and upright thinking among our youth in particular.

"We need to take culture a bit more seriously.”