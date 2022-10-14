PM unaware of merit list probe: UNC searching for scandal

UNC Senator David Nakhid -

THE Prime Minister has denied knowledge of any police probe against him concerning the withdrawn CoP merit list.

He was responding to TV6 news on Thursday, after UNC Senator David Nakhid claimed in Parliament that he was called as a witness by the Anti-Corruption Investigation Bureau into a probe into allegations of misbehaviour in public office by Dr Rowley.

Rowley said, “At this time, I know of no such investigation by any arm of the State.”

He lamented that the budget debate had descended into a UNC search for scandal and “when you have nothing to effectively assail the actual budgetary provisions, invent and invoke or revel in scandals, real or imaginary.”

In the Senate Chamber on Thursday, there were murmurs of shock from opposition senators after Nakhid’s announcement.

He was responding to a comment by Independent Senator Anthony Vieira, who has said that TT’s democracy was stable. Nakhid countered by saying that if this was true, independent institutions would be insulated from political interference.

“Clearly this has not been the case, not only by the recent Vincent Nelson revelations, but when we look at what happened in the selection of a CoP, I would like to declare here that I have been brought before the Anti-Corruption Investigation Bureau to question the Prime Minister for his misbehaviour in public office.

“He is now under official investigation. They also said they had questioned other witnesses, and if they would like to speak, that is up to them. So we have a sitting PM who the ACIB is looking into his misbehaviour into public office.”

Senate Vice President Dr Muhammad Yunus Ibrahim attempted to temper Nakhid’s statements, saying: “The disclosure you just made may be in full confidence. Please be reminded of standing order 47 (49).”

Nakhid said he asked the people who questioned him and they said an investigation had been launched.

“I am one of the witnesses, so I don’t know, it’s not as sub-judice, I think I can reveal that.”

Standing order 49 (1) says, “...a member shall not raise or pursue any matter which relates to active proceedings until the matter is ended by judgment or discontinuance, unless the Speaker is satisfied that: the matter is clearly related to a matter of general public importance or a ministerial decision is in question; the matter does not relate to a case that is awaiting or under adjudication, particularly those matters before a jury; and, the member does not in his comments create a real and substantial danger of prejudice to the fair determination of a matter.”

Speaking to Newsday after his presentation, Nakhid said he was approached by the ACIB as he had sent letters to the DPP and acting CoP McDonald Jacob about Rowley’s role in the withdrawal of the CoP merit list.

“They finally responded. Apparently, the matter was referred to the ACIB and they had an interview with me about it a week, ten days ago. They had been given some of the letters I had sent to Jacobs, or the DPP, but they clearly did not have all the documentation so I provided them with that as well. They didn’t say when they started the investigation.”

Nakhid said he had been told a second interview would be done. He said he would like to see justice be done in the matter.

“It doesn’t matter who it is, everyone has to be treated the same before the law – just like the poor man from the Beetham or Sea Lots or Laventille, or anywhere.”

Attempts to reach the President, former Police Service Commission (PSC) chairman Bliss Seepersad, and Jacob for comment were unsuccessful up to press time.

Former police commissioner Gary Griffith, who reportedly had topped the merit list, said on Thursday, “if it’s a matter under police investigation and I have been approached, I think it would be inappropriate for me to make any statement at this time.”

He promised to hold a press conference early next week to reveal “some very startling information to verify once and for all that criminal activity did take place and a crime was committed as it pertained to the withdrawal of the merit list.”

On August 12, 2021, then PSC chairman Seepersad presented the merit list for CoP to President Paula-Mae Weekes but immediately withdrew it.

The withdrawal of the list started a domino effect that led to collapse of the PSC, an attempt to impeach the President, and the restart of the process to select a police commissioner. The Opposition has accused Rowley of meddling in the affairs of an independent body and causing the list to be withdrawn.

At a PNM meeting in October 2021, Rowley said that he had written to the PSC chairman in 2020 saying that he had lost faith in then CoP Griffith. However, Rowley has vehemently denied interfering in the process of the PSC, insisting that he had merely provided information to the body.

At the 49th constituency conference at the Diego Martin Community Centre on Wednesday night, Rowley said the ethical standard in TT was on the decline. He said the PNM will remain resolute in its stance that politicians facing criminal charges should not seek public office.

He said the PNM had objected in the past to UNC and PDP members on criminal charges being election candidates.

He warned, "We are normalising a kind of behaviour in this country that's not going to do us well."

Rowley urged the public to ask about leaders who accept such conduct.