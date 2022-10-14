Mr Kronic releases Trouble

Dane Layne views himself as a limitless entertainer, and his versatility supports this claim.

The Penal resident, known in the entertainment industry as Mr Kronic, recently released his latest song, Trouble.

The groovy-dancehall song is a collaboration with long-time friend and singer Steffon "Lion Plas" Placide, also known as Plas.

He said Trouble centres around a woman who stands out among other women at a party or any social gatherings.

"There is always that one person who everyone tends to go after. She attracts everyone's attention at the party. Her presence takes over the whole event. She is the one who people must stay away from because she is Trouble," Layne told Newsday.

"This is one of my best productions."

Joshua "Supayouth" Salcedo created the rhythm, and Aaron "Fires" Marquez produced Trouble at Proden Studios.

The song (audio) has been uploaded on the popular YouTube channel, JulianspromosTV, with artwork by Marvin Sargeant. It is also available on Layne's YouTube channel, Mr Kronic music.

Layne said, "The people on the ground love the song. I also started a TikTok challenge in which people dance to Trouble. Some people use lines from the song in scripts. I thank all those who do the challenge."

Layne has been singing for the past 22 years, for seven of which he sang with the now-defunct, local crossover-band Blackrose as a frontline vocalist.

In 2015, he collaborated with Ziggy Ranking on a reggae song called Silver Lining.

In 2020, Layne entered the Chutney Soca Monarch competition with his first-ever chutney soca Look Shanty.

In May 2021, he premiered the official music video for Lie Again, a song he wrote. It was produced and mastered by Pengo.

Layne said Lie Again was intended to be a groovy dancehall, but many people felt it had soca elements.

He added, "I also sing alternatives and rock. I also have a soca parang which I sang when I was in the band."

When Layne is not working in the entertainment industry, he works as a scaffolder and painter.

“I also do hydro-blasting. I do promotions and host events,” he said. He hosted Bikini Bottoms in August at the Moruga Beach Facility in Grand Chemin.

Layne said to people thinking about venturing into the entertainment industry: "Prepare yourself for some disappointment.

"If you do not intend to do the job with your heart and soul, do not do it, because it can sometimes be discouraging. The bottom line is, you must not give up. It can be challenging."

He said he is willing to collaborate with anyone willing to collaborate with him.

One of his dreams is to work alongside American singer Lauryn Hill.

Layne said his favourite artiste of all time was American rapper Tupac "2Pac" Shakur.

Other favourites were the late Americans Chester Bennington, the lead vocalist of rock band Linkin Park, and "King of Pop" Michael Jackson.

Layne also loves the music of Bob Marley.

CAPTIONS

Photos 1 and 2: Dane “Mr Kronic Layne.

Photo 3. Steffon "Plas" Placide.

Photo 4. A screenshot of artwork by Marvin Sargeant on theYouTube channel, JulianspromosTV, for the song Trouble by Mr Kronic and Plas.