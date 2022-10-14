Maracas Bake and Shark opening at Crown Point

Kurt and Térésa Scotland, left, directors of Maracas Bake and Shark Ltd, with Leonardo Reyes. On October 15, the Scotlands will open a Maracas Bake and Shark restaurant at Crown Point. -

Maracas Bake and Shark Ltd is crossing the sea from Trinidad to Tobago, taking the taste of Maracas to Crown Point.

The local restaurant will launch its Crusoe’s Village, Crown Point outlet, on October 15 at 10 am, serving a national seafood favourite – bake and shark – along with other menu options such as king fish and shrimp that can be paired with bake, aloo pie or fries, a media release said.

With the same offerings as the flagship 79 Roberts Street, Woodbrook, and Clifton Hill Beach Resort, Point Fortin, locations, Maracas Bake and Shark Ltd at Crusoe’s Village will add more options to the seaside fare available. Customers can choose from freshly-made salads and sauces to create toppings on their meals.

Owned and run by the husband-and-wife team of Kurt and Térésa Scotland, Maracas Bake and Shark plans to change the flavour profile of well-loved Trinbagonian food and bring the taste of Maracas not only to more locations in Trinidad and Tobago, but to the world, the release said.

The owners bring their customer-service acumen and love of local food in this new venture, and are excited to partner with local farmers to source vegetables and pineapples, and have hired their entire staff from Tobagonian applicants, the release said.

At the planned launch, they will celebrate with guests, and a complimentary bake and shark will be served to the first 20 customers.