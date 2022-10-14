Furlonge ready for task as dual Red Force coach/selector

David Furlonge -

DAVID FURLONGE knows because he has the responsibility of both TT Red Force coach and chairman of the selection panel, the decisions he makes will be scrutinised even more.

Furlonge was announced as the new chairman of the Red Force selection panel, on Thursday.

Also in the new selection panel are former national players – opening batsman Deonarine Deyal and wicket-keeper Gibran Mohammed, both knowledgeable individuals who bring a wealth of cricket experience to the job.

Making up the five-member selection committee are Frank Simmons, who has a solid background in local club cricket as a member of the Defence Force, along with the Red Force captain-elect.

Furlonge replaces Rajendra Mangalie, who was the chairman of the selection panel since November 2020.

Former national players Mahadeo Bodoe and Richard Kelly Jnr were selectors under Mangalie. Bodoe is unavailable to continue as a selector and Kelly resigned last year.

Furlonge told Newsday that he knows more responsibility lies on his shoulders being chairman of selectors and coach of Red Force.

“I was a selector last couple years during my tenure as coach, so now as the chairman of the selectors (it is) all responsibility on me in terms of the decisions that are made. I will be held more responsible for it now.”

He is up for the task.

“You always have to be ready for the challenge. There will be critics and so (on)…as I told the balance of the selectors we have to see what is best for TT cricket and pick the best available team that will benefit TT cricket.”

Furlonge is excited to work with the other selectors. He worked with Mohammed and Deyal previously on the national Under-19 cricket selection panel. Furlonge said the selection panel already had a meeting and Simmons gave his input and it would be “interesting going forward.”

A TTCB media release on Thursday, said, “Furlonge is regarded as the most successful coach in local club cricket winning innumerable national cricket titles at the highest level of the game while in charge of the Queen’s Park Cricket Club.”

Furlonge has been coach of the Red Force for the past four years which includes the two-year period of the covid19 pandemic where he had the distinction of guiding the Red Force to the regional CWI CG Insurance Super50 Cup in 2021.

The new selection panel will name the squad for the 2022 edition of the Super50 Cup which will be staged jointly in Trinidad and Antigua from October 29 to November 19. Furlonge said the squad will be chosen on October 21.

The TTCB also announced a new-look marketing committee as they seek to strengthen their connection with corporate sponsors to sustain their development programmes and numerous competitions across the various age groups.

Ismahieel Ali will chair the marketing committee. He is a member of the TT Manufacturers Association who has experience as a cricket administrator.

His vice-chairman is businessman Sudesh Jaggessar, who retains his place as a valued member of the committee, while Maritza Ballack and customs and excise officer Aimir Mohammed have been added, along with Kiswah Chaitoo, the treasurer of the TTCB.

Following cricket board elections there is also in place a new-look premier league committee which will oversee the top tier of local club cricket.

At the head is attorney Henry Chase (chairman). Rajendra Poorai assumes the role of secretary and is among six officials who were elected joining Kalapersad Sanise, Richard Ramkissoon, Adrian Ali, Simmons and Sebastian Edwards.

Making up the committee appointees are Furlonge, Manohar Ramsaran and Sharad Saddiq.

NATIONAL SENIOR SELECTORS: David Furlonge (chairman/national coach), Deonarine Deyal, Gibran Mohammed, Frank Simmons, Red Force captain-elect.

MARKETING COMMITTEE: Ismahieel Ali (chairman), Sudesh Jaggessar (vice-chairman), Maritza Ballack, Aimir Mohammed, Kiswah Chaitoo

PREMIER LEAGUE COMMITTEE: Henry Chase (chairman), Rajendra Poorai (secretary), David Furlonge, Sebastian Edwards, Richard Ramkissoon, Kalapersad Sanise, Frank Simmons, Sharad Saddiq, Manohar Ramsaran, Adrian Ali.