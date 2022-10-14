Death penalty right for murder

THE EDITOR: There has been talk by some bleeding hearts about the death penalty. They claim it is inhumane, etc.

Is it inhumane for the convicted person after all the evidence shows the conviction is correct? Do they consider the person who was killed? Sure, life is sacred, but who gave the convicted person the right to kill? The State convicted the killer on the evidence produced.

If these bleeding hearts are so in sympathy with the convicted person after all evidence has been produced, then they should offer to keep that person in their homes among their families. I bet they would not.

If the person committed murder then I believe that once convicted they should get the death penalty.

CLERMONT ANDREWS

via e-mail